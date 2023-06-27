Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India celebrates 3 crore Activa sales milestone

New Delhi, 27 June 2023: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) today announced that India’s No. 1 selling scooter brand ‘Activa’ created another historical milestone in the Indian two-wheeler industry by achieving 3 crore customers’ mark. This remarkable accomplishment emphasizes HMSI’s dominant position in the Indian scooter market, showcasing their unwavering dedication to delivering cutting-edge, reliable, and top-notch two-wheeler mobility to India.

The Honda Activa, introduced in 2001, has completely revolutionized the Indian two-wheeler market, redefining daily commuting experience and elevating the lives of countless individuals. Blending cutting-edge technology, superior performance, and unmatched reliability, the Activa has always been the first choice of India. Throughout its 22-year journey, the brand Activa has achieved many milestones, paving the way for its extraordinary success.

Honda Activa Fueling the Dreams of 3 Crore Indian Families

India’s love towards Honda Activa has continued to grow exponentially with each passing year. In just 3 years of its debut in 2001, Activa became the undisputed leader in the scooter segment (2003-04). Furthermore, within the next 2 years, it crossed the remarkable milestone of 10 lac cumulative customers’ milestone.

Driven by technological prowess and forward-thinking evolution, the Activa brand accomplished the 1 crore customers milestone in just 15 years (in 2015). As the demand for scooters surged, the Activa brand spearheaded the activation of scooter market in India, emerging as the most preferred choice for Indian families. Such is the popularity of the brand that the recent 2 crore customers were added with over twice the speed i.e. in just 7 years (2023).

Expressing gratitude on achieving this historic milestone, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani – President, CEO & Managing Director, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “We are extremely proud of the Honda Activa’s incredible journey. Achieving the 3-crore customer milestone in just 22 years is a testimony to the unwavering support and trust that our customers have placed in us. HMSI remains committed to deliver exceptional value to our consumers.”

Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “This milestone reaffirms our dedication to drive scooter revolution and thank the 3 crore Indian families for their trust in brand Activa and HMSI. Activa has changed many Avatars since inception continuously upgrading as per changing Customer need. As we strive to meet the evolving customer demand, we will continue to raise the bar and introduce groundbreaking technologies and provide an unmatched ownership experience.”

Honda Activa’s 22-year exciting journey