Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India celebrates 3 crore Activa sales milestone

New Delhi, 27 June 2023: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) today announced that India’s No. 1 selling scooter brand ‘Activa’ created another historical milestone in the Indian two-wheeler industry by achieving 3 crore customers’ mark. This remarkable accomplishment emphasizes HMSI’s dominant position in the Indian scooter market, showcasing their unwavering dedication to delivering cutting-edge, reliable, and top-notch two-wheeler mobility to India.
The Honda Activa, introduced in 2001, has completely revolutionized the Indian two-wheeler market, redefining daily commuting experience and elevating the lives of countless individuals. Blending cutting-edge technology, superior performance, and unmatched reliability, the Activa has always been the first choice of India. Throughout its 22-year journey, the brand Activa has achieved many milestones, paving the way for its extraordinary success.
Honda Activa Fueling the Dreams of 3 Crore Indian Families
India’s love towards Honda Activa has continued to grow exponentially with each passing year. In just 3 years of its debut in 2001, Activa became the undisputed leader in the scooter segment (2003-04). Furthermore, within the next 2 years, it crossed the remarkable milestone of 10 lac cumulative customers’ milestone.
Driven by technological prowess and forward-thinking evolution, the Activa brand accomplished the 1 crore customers milestone in just 15 years (in 2015). As the demand for scooters surged, the Activa brand spearheaded the activation of scooter market in India, emerging as the most preferred choice for Indian families. Such is the popularity of the brand that the recent 2 crore customers were added with over twice the speed i.e. in just 7 years (2023).
Expressing gratitude on achieving this historic milestone, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani – President, CEO & Managing Director, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “We are extremely proud of the Honda Activa’s incredible journey. Achieving the 3-crore customer milestone in just 22 years is a testimony to the unwavering support and trust that our customers have placed in us. HMSI remains committed to deliver exceptional value to our consumers.”
Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “This milestone reaffirms our dedication to drive scooter revolution and thank the 3 crore Indian families for their trust in brand Activa and HMSI. Activa has changed many Avatars since inception continuously upgrading as per changing Customer need. As we strive to meet the evolving customer demand, we will continue to raise the bar and introduce groundbreaking technologies and provide an unmatched ownership experience.”
Honda Activa’s 22-year exciting journey
|
Year
|
Milestone
|
Key Milestone
|
2001-02
|
First
1 Crore
customers
in
15 years
|
Honda launches it maiden two-wheeler – the 100cc Activa in India.
Introduces INDUSTRY FIRST Tuff-up Tube (Honda’s patented puncture resistance technology to minimise sudden punctures upto 70%)
Introduces INDUSTRY FIRST CLIC (Convenient Independent Lift-up Cover) mechanism for easier maintenance
The unisex design, refined Honda V-matic transmission, superb mileage, added convenience and durability see Activa achieve 55,000 sales in 2001-02 itself!
|
2004-05
|
Activa becomes new Market Leader of Indian scooter segment
|
2005-06
|
MILESTONE – Activa achieves 1 million sales in just 55 months!
|
2008-09
|
NEXT GENERATION Activa takes Joy On & On
New bigger 110cc engine with 15% mileage up!
FIRST IN INDIA TECHNOLOGY – Honda introduces Combi-Brake System with Equalizer technology – a decade before this technology later becomes a norm in India!
MILESTONE – From annual sales of 55,000 in 2001, the monthly Activa sales have now crossed the 50,000 units’ mark!
|
2012-13
|
MILESTONE – Activa’s cumulative sales breach the 5 million sales milestone, as monthly sales cross the 1 lac units mark in 2012-13
|
2013-14
|
TECHNOLOGY REVOLUTION: Honda Eco technology (HET) arrives in India. Optimising the trio of reduced friction, improved combustion and transmission, HET delivers Dream Mileage of 60 kmpl (on Honda mode).
Honda launches Activa i – its personal compact scooter for everyday commute.
|
2014-15
|
Honda launches its 1st 125cc scooter in India – Activa 125
Activa 3G arrives with dynamic design changes.
MILESTONE – Activa brand overtakes motorcycles to become No. 1 selling 2Wheeler of India!
|
2015-16
|
Brand Activa breaks the glass ceiling, becomes 1st scooter brand in India to achieve 1 Crore customer milestone
|
2016-17
|
Added 2 Crore customers in next
07 years only
|
Activa 125 becomes India’s 1st scooter which is AHO & BS-4 compliant.
MILESTONE: Achieved the 1.5 crore customer milestone by 2017
|
2017-18
|
Activa 5G launched with new Deluxe Variant. Comes with Full LED Headlamp & position lamp – A First-in-110cc segment; Digital-analog meter
Added convenience with 4-in-1 lock with seat opener switch launched
|
2018-19
|
Honda takes first step into BS-VI era 6 months ahead of deadline. Unleashes AQuietRevolution with Activa 125 BS-VI followed by Activa 6G.
TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP – 26 new patent applications, 13% more mileage in Activa 125 BS-VI
TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION – New Silent Start with Patented ACG starter motor, World first tumble flow technology
NEW TECHNOLOGY– Idling Start Stop system, side stand indicator with engine inhibitor
INDUSTRY FIRST optional 6-year extended warranty
MILESTONE: Achieved 2 crore customers by 2018
|
2019-20
|
Launched the 20th Anniversary Limited Edition of Activa 6G to celebrate 20 years of the legend
|
2020-21
|
MILESTONE: Activa brand achieves 2.5 crore customer mark – the first ever scooter brand to achieve this feat, that too, in just 20 years!
|
2021-22
|
Honda launched the irresistibly stylish Activa125 Premium Edition #RunsOnRespect
|
2022-23
|
HMSI launched New Advanced 2023 Activa
Debuts globally acclaimed Honda Smart Key for the first time in India
HMSI launched OBD2 compliant 2023 Activa 125
|
2023-24
|
MILESTONE: Activa achieved 3 crore milestone in 22 years
Highlights Honda’s dominant position in the Indian scooter market