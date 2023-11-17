Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India redefines retro classic segment with a new game changer; Launches All-New ‘CB350’

New Delhi, 17 November 2023: Augmenting its position in the premium mid-size 350cc motorcycle segment, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today introduced the all-new retro classic CB350. Engineered to offer a timeless classic design with a superior blend of technology & refined performance, Honda CB350 has been launched at a special price of Rs. 1,99,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Customers can book this motorcycle at their nearest BigWing dealerships and deliveries will commence soon.



Introducing Honda’s latest premium BigWing motorcycle, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to expand our mid-size 350cc motorcycle line-up with the launch of All-New CB350. It proudly takes forward the rich legacy of Honda’s CB DNA and will provide the joy of riding to our customers. We are confident that the launch of this retro classic motorcycle will excite new buyers to join the ever-growing CB family.”



Commenting on the debut of All-New CB350, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “The introduction of All-New CB350 marks yet another significant milestone for our flourishing premium motorcycle business vertical. Ever since their launch, Honda’s middle-weight 350cc motorcycles have delighted customers across various markets. Together with our widespread network of premium BigWing dealerships, we are confident that the new CB350 will offer an exhilarating experience to buyers. Bookings are now open and deliveries will begin soon.”