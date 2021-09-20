Honda India Foundation organizes Community Vaccination drive & Health check-up camp for citizens

Gurugram : Further mitigating the threat of COVID-19 while extending support to local communities, Honda India Foundation (the CSR arm of all Honda group companies in India) organised a 2-day Health Check-up Camp and Community Vaccination drive at Covid Isolation Centre, Naurangpur, Gurugram (Haryana). Earlier during the 2nd wave of Covid, Honda India Foundation set up, temporary COVID Care centers in Haryana and Rajasthan.

Managed under expert supervision of trained Doctors and medical staff from Doctors for You (a pan India humanitarian organization), the camp was successfully executed as per health guidelines from district administration and Haryana government in the presence of Dr. Sandeep Gupta, Chief Medical Officer, Primary Health Services, Kasan, Manesar, Gurugram (Haryana).

The 2-day health check-up & vaccination camp witnessed more than 900 individual walk-ins. While the health check-up facility was availed by more than 500 citizens living in the nearby localities, the vaccination drive covered close to 450 people during the programme.

As part of its ongoing efforts to facilitate healthcare and contribute towards nation’s fight against COVID-19, these centers have provided primary health services, free OPD consultation and medicines to over 1,200 residents of Naurangpur (Haryana) & Tapukara (Rajasthan).

Ensuring health & safety of citizens, COVID care centers, Community vaccination drive & health check-up camps by Honda India Foundation have extended healthcare & support to more than 2,100 patients till date. As a socially responsible corporate, Honda is determined to take every possible step for the safety and well-being of all stakeholders and community.

