Honda Grazia125 celebrates the love & trust of youngsters

Kolkata : Making deeper inroads into the two-wheeler landscape of eastern India, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India today announced that the Sporty Stunning Genius – Grazia125 is now trusted by over 2lac families in the region.

This remarkable feat for Grazia125 is driven by growing demand amongst the youngsters in the eastern states of Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam & Nagaland.

Catering to rising personal mobility needs of customers, HMSI continues to lead scooterization in the region.

Sharing his thoughts on this achievement, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd.,” It is a moment of great pride and a testimony from 2lac happy & satisfied Grazia125 customers in the region. An icon of youthfulness and fun persona, Grazia125 has re-crafted itself over the years with bolder features and a strong road presence. It has truly inspired trendy youngsters in the region to explore the unknown. We once again thank our customers for their continued love & trust in brand Honda.”

Honda celebrates the growing love of customers in the East

Marking a strong presence across the region are Honda’s 1020 touchpoints (including dealerships, authorized service centers and best deal outlets) which offer a top-notch service experience as well as world class BSVI line-up of scooters & motorcycles for customers to choose from.

Safe & convenient online booking platform to book your favorite Honda 2Wheeler

As more customers enquire online for added safety & convenience, Honda’s two-wheeler line-up is also available online while following all safety guidelines across its dealerships at the same time. Customers can now visit Honda’s official website (www.honda2wheelersindia.com) and explore the products by clicking simply on the ‘Book Now’ tab, which redirects them to the online buying/booking channel.