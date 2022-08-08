Honda BigWing expands its presence in Mid-Size Segment with the all-new Powerful, Sporty & Aggressive – CB300F

New Delhi : Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India today launched its all-new Powerful, Sporty & Aggressive – CB300F. Drawing it’s DNA from ‘international big-bike’ design as a synergy of performance and unmatched persona, the company also announced that customers can now book CB300F at their nearest Honda BigWing Showrooms or visit www.hondabigwing.in for more details.

Talking on the launch Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “The two-wheeler landscape in India is undergoing a big shift as we move up in the motorcycle category. Riders, in mid-size segment and above in particular, are looking for a fine balance between performance, versatility & modernism. With an aspiration for a dynamic lifestyle, riding community is getting performance oriented and look forward to a big bike experience. Today, as we turn a new chapter in Honda’s fun-motorcycle line-up, I am glad to present the all-new CB300F – the advanced formidable streetfighter!”

Elaborating further during the launch, Mr. P. Rajagopi, Operating Officer, Premium Motorcycle Business, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “As the riding culture gains prominence in India, Streetfighter motorcycle category, in particular has witnessed an increased fascination among the youth. Characterized by a fierce design philosophy and fearless attitude, motorcycles in this category are attracting customers who aspire for an ultimate package of power as well as aggressive looks. With its fierce design, fast acceleration and furious stance, CB300F will re-define the standards of fighter attitude and fearless performance. It is truly the advanced formidable streetfighter!”

Powerful & Aggressive Performance

Providing a powerful riding experience, CB300F’s 293cc Oil-cooled 4-Valve SOHC engine allows for an aggressive yet hassle-free city riding as well as long-distance touring. With as many as 10 new patent applications, CB300F distinguishes itself from the crowd with path-breaking innovation in terms of both design & technology.

Modern Technology & Superior Handling

Equipped to overcome vast challenges that come with different terrains, Honda’s Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) brings stability during slippery conditions by ensuring optimum traction.

The all-new CB300F ensures every aspect of the ride is under control. While the dual channel ABS integrate safety with performance, its Assist & Slipper clutch ensures less fatigue & enhanced comfort. The golden USD front forks provide excellent cushioning with easy manoeuvrability while its front (276mm) & rear (220mm) Disc Brakes offer an unparalleled braking power in the hands of its rider.

A 6-speed transmission with optimum gear ratios offers a seamless ride thus eliminating the need for frequent gear shifting during city rides. An addition 6th gear adds additional excitement on highways. While CB300F’s Full LED headlamp & Winkers provide better visibility, Fully-digital instrument panel ensure precise information for the rider during times when they want to keep an eye on the road while taking quick glances on riding diagnostics.

With an equally responsive handling dynamics for taming this powerful beast, CB300F comes equipped with 150mm wide rear tyre cushioned by a 5-step adjustable Rear Mono shock suspension. Thus, maintaining superior road grip & enhanced stability during cornering situations. Further, guiding the fighter to lead the way is its tapered handlebars for crystal clear feedback of the tarmac below.

Advanced Street Fighter design

Turning up the heat by several notches, CB300F’s Masculine & Toned Tank bring together a formidable force to reckon with while lending an international streetfighter bike’s charisma. Complementing these chiselled looks, a forward leaning stance adds a vibe of pure aggression while a split seat, a compact muffler together with stylish V-shaped alloy wheels brings a sporty charm to CB300F’s persona.

With plenty of power under its seat, CB300F meets all expectations of today’s quintessential rider be it the attacking road presence or the dynamic ‘Advanced Street fighter’ personality it offers in mid-size street sports category.

Price, Availability & Color

The new CB300F will be available in three color options Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic and Sports Red in two variants – Deluxe & Deluxe Pro. Price starts at Rs 2,25,900 for Deluxe and Rs. 2,28,900 for Deluxe Pro respectively (ex-showroom, New Delhi). From today, customers can book their favorite color & variant at Honda’s premium BigWing dealerships or visit www.HondaBigWing.in, for more details.