New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that a very bright future awaits Odisha. He said that the Union Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working towards the overall development of Odisha in close cooperation with the State Government. Inaugurating the 75th Anniversary Celebration of the Odia daily ‘The Prajatantra’ in the millennium city of Cuttack in Odisha a short while ago, the Minister said that he sincerely salutes the people of Odisha- the land from which Droupadi Murmu, hailing from a very poor family could rise to become the President of India.

Sharing the dais with Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Member of Parliament from Cuttack and the Editor of the Odia daily ‘The Prajatantra’ Bhartruhari Mehtab and the famous literateur Jnanpith and Padma Bhusan awardee Dr. Pratibha Ray, the Union Home Minister Mr. Shah said that the Odisha had never been so well represented at the Centre as it is now. The first-ever visit of Amit Shah to Odisha after becoming the Union Home Minister has inspired thousands of party workers and people alike. This could be clearly noticed from the warm welcome he was given not only on his arrival at the Bhubaneswar airport last night, but also all through the road he took today from capital Bhubaneswar to Cuttack.

The Home Minister began his day today by visiting Lord Shiva in the 10-11th century Shivite shrine of Sri Lingaraj Temple in capital Bhubaneswar. Later, he travelled from the capital to Cuttack, first to visit the Birth Place of Netaji Subash Bose and then to address a huge gathering at the 75th Anniversary Function of the Odia daily ‘The Prajatantra’- founded by the noted freedom fighter and former Chief Minister of Odisha Dr. Hare Krushna Mehtab. The Union Home Minister is also scheduled to release a book entitled ‘Odisha Chapter of [email protected]:- Dreams Meet Delivery’ in Bhubaneswar in the afternoon.