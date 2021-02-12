Honda 2Wheelers India rewrites history in Southern India; No.1 two-wheeler brand celebrates 1.5 Crore customers in South!

Chennai: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) – the No. 1 two-wheeler brand in South India has created a new record in its 20th year of operations.

Honda today announced that its cumulative 2Wheeler sales in the southern region (Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and union territory of Andaman) has now crossed the phenomenal 1.5 crore units’ mark since inception in 2001.

Customer trust in brand Honda has gained speed over 3 times in 20 years. In 2001, Honda started delighting its valued customers in south region with its debut two-wheeler Activa. It took Honda 15 years to gain the trust of its first 75-lac customers (2001-2016) in the Southern region.

The latest 75-lac customers have joined the Honda family in just 5 years – a feat considering that Honda doubled its customers in southern region in just one-third the time. Overall, Honda 2Wheelers India continues as the undisputed No.1 choice of South region with over 1.5 Crore customers.

Thanking customers and speaking on this landmark feat, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We thank our 1.5 Crore customers for making Honda their first choice of mobility in South… This trust and loyalty earned in 2 decades has catapulted Honda to become the No. 1 brand in the region. From our first all-India dealership inauguration to our biggest Indian production facility in this region, South has always been very close to Honda’s heart. Today, the South region continues to lead the two-wheeler demand momentum for us. In future as well, expect a lot of excitement from Honda across both – the trusted Red Wing (domestic scooters & motorcycles line-up) and exclusive Silver Wing (Premium motorcycles ranging from 300cc to 1800cc).”

Honda leads two-wheeler demand in Tamil Nadu

The progressive South region is the largest contributor to total two-wheeler sales within the country. Noteworthy, that Honda continues to drive the two-wheeler demand for all the states this region with its legendary Activa, Shine and Dio topping the demand curve.

Led by its legendary Activa brand in 2001, Honda continues to lead the wave of scooterization in South.

Add to this are the 7 exciting BS-VI motorcycles (CD 110 Dream, Livo, SP 125, Shine, Unicorn, X-Blade, and Hornet 2.0).

In the premium motorcycle business, Honda is reaching out to its fans in South through its 1 Honda BigWing Topline (for the entire premium motorcycle range starting 300cc) and 5 Honda BigWings (for 300-500cc mid-size premium motorcycle).

Honda’s commitment to society in South region

More than business, Honda strives to be a company Society wants to exist. Generating employment opportunities for local community, Honda started its 3rd plant in Narsapura, Karnataka (in 2013). Honda’s focussed CSR initiatives in areas of rural education, women empowerment, healthcare, road safety education and community development have benefitted over 4 lac people in the southern region.

Moreover as a responsible corporate, Honda is spreading road safety awareness through its 4 traffic-training parks (Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore & Trichy) and 4 Skill Development & Enhancement Centers SDECs (Vishakhapatnam, Bangalore, Vijayawada, Calicut). Parallely, Honda’s 12 adopted Skill Enhancement Centres are empowering youth in the region with job oriented technical skills.