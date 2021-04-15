Honda 2Wheelers India announces its New Overseas Business vertical

Gurugram: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) – the only 2Wheeler company of Honda in India today announced its major foray in ‘Making in India for the World’ with the establishment of its new Overseas Business expansion business vertical.

The new vertical of Overseas Business Expansion will spearhead Honda 2Wheeler India’s ambition to export world-class two-wheelers to the most advanced two-wheeler markets of the world.

This major organizational restructuring within Honda 2Wheelers India will harness the strength of over 100 Associates across different functions coming together with one aim – Make Honda India the global hub for two-wheeler exports.

Located at Honda’s Manesar facility, new Overseas Business Expansion vertical strategically integrates SEDBQ (Sales, Engineering, Development, Purchasing & Quality) functions under one roof to create a globally optimal operating system. The new overseas business vertical shall unlock new synergy by integrating Honda 2Wheeler India’s Export-Import sales function with Quality, purchase, development, homologations, manufacturing and logistics.

Elaborating on Honda’s vision for the new overseas business expansion, Mr. Atsushi Ogata – Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “With an eye on the future, Honda 2Wheelers India aims to further consolidate its No. 1 position in Honda’s global motorcycle business while unlocking the next chapter of ‘Make in India, for India & the World’ in the BS-VI era. With this major organizational restructuring, the company is strengthening its business constitution and improving competitiveness to meet the high expectations from Global Honda”.

Honda 2 wheeler India’s export landmarks:

Honda 2Wheelers India started exports in 2001 with its debut model Activa. In 2015, Honda’s cumulative exports crossed the historic 10 lac mark in its 15th year of operations.

Backed by fast product portfolio expansion and additional overseas allocation by Honda Motor Co. (Japan), Honda 2 wheelers India now exports to 35 diverse markets across Europe, Central & Latin America, Middle East, South-East Asia, Japan and SAARC nations.

At the same time, Honda’s portfolio of 19 two-wheeler export models fulfills country specific homologation and regulatory requirements including the most stringent Euro 5. Moreover, the recent mid-size motorcycle Global Unveils from Honda are unlocking future expansion in its overseas business.