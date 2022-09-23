Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Nitish Kumar betrayed the people of Bihar after making government with an alliance of Lalu Yadav-led RJD and Congress.

Addressing Janbhavana Sabha at Rangbhoomi Maidan in Purnea this afternoon Mr. Shah accused Nitish Kumar of cheating people of the state for the sake of chair.

Criticizing Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav Mr. Shah said they are doing politics of selfishness and power but BJP does work for the service of people and development. He said people of Bihar voted in the name of Narendra Modi but Nitish Kumar stabbed mandate.

The Union Home Minister Mr Shah said can Nitish Kumar become the PM by changing political alliances? He has betrayed many since he entered politics. Mr Shah cautioned Lalu Prasad that Nitish Kumar might sit in Congress’s lap tomorrow leaving him behind. He said Lalu-Nitish pair is exposed now.

Mr Shah said Bihar needs BJP for development and exhorted people to vote for the party.

Mr Shah said, all the four districts in the border areas are integral part of India and no one should fear from anyone.

Mr. Shah is scheduled to meet MPs, MLAs, and office bearers of the BJP in Kishanganj this evening. Later He will also hold a review meeting with the Bihar BJP core committee to discuss the political situation in Bihar.

Tomorrow Union Home minister will inaugurate building of four Border Observation Posts( BOPs) at Fatehpur , Pektola, Beria Aamgachi and Raniganj at SSB camp in Kishanganj .

Mr Shah will hold a review meeting of border security with Director General of BSF, SSB and ITBP at BSF camp in the district.

Before departing to Delhi Amit Shah will participate ‘Sundar Subhumi’ programme which has been organised on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava at Mata Gujari College in Kishanganj.

Mr Shah will also offer prayer at Burhi Kali Mandir.