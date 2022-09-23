High Court of Manipur declared the election of the present MP of Outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary Constituency null and void

Manipur, a single bench of the High Court of Manipur declared the election of the present MP (Member of Parliament) of Outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary Constituency null and void.

The Court also declared that the second position holder in the Lok Sabha Election, 2019 has been elected as MP.

In the Lok Sabha Election, 2019, the present MP Lorho S. Pfoze got 3,63,527 votes and Haulim Shokopao Mate got 2,89,745 votes. However, Haulim Shokopao Mate filed an election petition at the High Court of Manipur claiming that the affidavit filed by the present MP during the election process had many defects.

The bench of Justice M.V. Muralidaran declared the judgment and order today in which the Court declared the election of MP of Outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary Constituency null and void and declared that Haulim Shokopao Mate is duly elected as the MP.