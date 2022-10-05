Home Minister Amit Shah rules out talks with Pakistan; says Modi govt has brought ₹5600 cr investment to J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah ruling out any talks with Pakistan, today said that the Modi Government will talk only with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and stressed that terrorism would be eradicated from Kashmir Valley at any cost. Addressing a mammoth rally in north Kashmir’s Baramulla town, the Union Home Minister castigated Congress, National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) saying the three families had ruined J&K during the last 75 years. Naming National Conference and PDP Presidents Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, Amit Shah said that both former Chief Ministers were responsible for the miseries of the people. He said, Modi Government has brought a developmental and industrial revolution in Kashmir and observed that during the last 75 years, Congress, NC and PDP had brought just 15,000 crore investments to J&K whereas the Modi Government brought 56,000 crore investments in just a few years. He accused NC, PDP and Congress of giving stones and guns to the hands of local youth and said 42,000 people were killed in the militancy-related incidents in J&K.

Mr. Shah insisted that BJP Government has taken a strong resolve to rid Kashmir of terrorism and make it again heaven on earth. He said that the Modi government brought industrial packages to j&K and handed over laptops and phones in the hands of youth instead of stones and guns. He said, we have transformed Kashmir from a terrorist to a tourist hotspot. 22 lakh tourists have visited Kashmir till October against the usual 6 lakh a year. In Gulmarg alone, we had 13 lakh tourists against the usual 4 lakh. Modi government’s industrial package has provided laptops and mobile phones in the hands of youth taking away guns and stones from them.” Amit Shah told the gathering, amid loud applause. He stressed that terrorism had benefited none and eradicating it from Kashmir was Modi Government’s primary resolve.

He said that he wants to ask those who speak about Pakistan how many areas in POK have electricity, roads and other facilities available whereas we have these facilities in each and every village. He said a 56,000 crore industrial package would bring 15,000 employment to J&K.

Meanwhile responding to Mehbooba Mufti, Amit Shah said that a slew of developmental initiatives have been taken by Modi Government to see J&K prosper. He also accused NC president Farooq Abdullah of provoking Gujar and Bakerwal communities over the reservation issue and made it clear that there would be no cut in their reservation quota while extending the same benefits to Pahari speaking community. The Home minister reiterated that the Phari-speaking community would be given the reservation and said Article 370 had been a major impediment to granting the community reservation. He also spoke about other developmental activities like medical colleges, cluster universities, the Jammu-Baramulla railway line, PMGSY road packages and cancer hospitals.