Home Minister Amit Shah chairs meeting to review COVID-19 situation in Delhi

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the Modi Government is committed to check the COVID-19 spread in Delhi and keep the national capital safe. In a meeting with the Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal besides senior officers, several important decisions were taken to ensure safety of the citizens of Delhi against infection.

Shri Shah said, in view of the scarcity of beds for Corona patients in Delhi hospitals, the Central Government has decided to immediately provide 500 converted rail coaches to the Delhi Government. With this, 8,000 more beds will be available in Delhi and these will be equipped with all facilities in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The Union Home Minister said house-to-house health surveys will be conducted in Containment Zones in the capital to improve Contact Mapping, and the survey report will be available within a week. For effective monitoring all residents will be asked to download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones.

The Home Minister said COVID-19 testing will be doubled within the next two days and trebled after six days in order to check the Corona virus spread in Delhi. Besides, in the Containment Zones, testing facility will be made available in each Polling Station.

For effective transmission of guidelines and information regarding Coronavirus to clinics and minor hospitals in Delhi, the Modi Government has decided to constitute a Committee of Senior doctors in AIIMS so that the Best Practices in the fight against Corona are communicated to the lowest level. A Helpline Number on telephonic guidance will be set up and released tomorrow.

Shri Shah said a Committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Dr. VK Paul, Member NITI Aayog to ensure the availability of 60% of their Corona beds by private hospitals at lower rates and fix the rate of Corona testing and treatment. The Committee will submit its report by tomorrow.

The Home Minister underlined the country’s resolve in tackling the Corona pandemic with vigour and strength and shares the pain of the families who have lost their dear ones. He said the Government has decided to issue fresh guidelines regarding the last rites of the deceased, which will reduce the waiting time.

Shri Amit Shah said the nation is fighting this global outbreak with alertness and cooperation of all under the leadership of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The country is also sincerely indebted to several NGOs for their exemplary devotion during this crisis. In this effort, the Government has decided to enroll the services of Scouts & Guides, NCC, NSS and other voluntary organizations as volunteers, with Health Services. Central Government has decided to depute five more Senior Officers to the Delhi Government in order to effectively fight the Corona virus.

Several other decisions were also taken during today’s meeting. A joint team of doctors of the Health Departments of Government of India and Delhi Government, AIIMS and all three Municipal Corporations of Delhi will visit all Corona Hospitals in Delhi and submit a report after inspecting the Health Infrastructure and preparedness for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Shri Shah issued directions to ensure that the various decisions taken today are implemented at the ground level by the Health and other Departments of Central and Delhi Governments and experts.

Government of India assured the Delhi Government that it shall provide all necessary resources including Oxygen cylinders, Ventilators and Pulse Oximeters.

The Meeting was attended by the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Lt. Governor of Delhi, Shri Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal and Director AIIMS besides senior officers.

