Gandhinagar: An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck 122 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot, Gujarat at 8:13 pm today informed National Center for Seismology (NCS). Tremors felt in Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar and Surendranagar. Strong to mild tremors felt in entire Kutch, Saurashtra and Ahmedabad.

People staying in high-rise came out in open at various places & Cracks developed in houses.

