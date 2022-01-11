Historic decision by UNESCO on World Hindi Day to have Hindi descriptions on WHC (Vishwa Dharohar Samiti) website

New Delhi : The permanent delegation of India to UNESCO yesterday announced that on the  occassion of World Hindi Day, UNESCO’s World Heritage Centre has agreed to publish Hindi descriptions of India’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites on WHC website.

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan via Twitter welcomed the decision. He said that Hindi is a matter of pride for every Indian and Hindi lover. The popularity of Indian languages on the global stage is welcoming and encouraging.

