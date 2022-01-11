Swami Vivekanand’s teachings have a major role to play in building a better and prosperous New India

New Delhi : Swami Vivekananda’s teachings have a major role to play in building a better and prosperous New India, opined experts at the webinar on “Swami Vivekananda: The Guiding Spirit for New India” organized by Press Information Bureau (PIB) and Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB) Bhubaneswar in association with Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) Odisha region on the eve of National Youth Day-2022.

Participating in the webinar, Shri Akhil Kumar Mishra, Additional Director General, ROB Bhubaneswar shed light on three important teachings of Swami Vivekananda that is believing in self, following heart not mind and to neither seek nor avoid, accept things as it comes.

Eminent writer and spiritual thinker, Shri Bishnu Prasad Nanda talked about the lives and teachings of Swami Vivekananda and said that Swamiji has set a bridge between India and other countries of the western world. “Swamiji takes the message of Sanatan Dharma to the world and always stood for the rights of the downtrodden,” he said. Shri Nanda said that Swamiji propagated the message of universal brotherhood across the globe.

Veteran journalist, Shri Guru Kalyan Mohapatra highlighted how Swamiji’s ways and policies can contribute in the making of a prosperous New India. “Swamiji’s teachings have relevance for ages. It was relevant then; it is relevant now. If we follow the ways and policies of Swamiji, we will be able to build a New India,” he said.

Mohapatra thanked Government of India for coming up with policies focusing on development of youth. “The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is coming up with new programmes and schemes for the youths, who are future of the Nation. The government is rightly following the principles of Swami Vivekananda,” asserted Shri Mohapatra.

The officials of all media units of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in the state along with officials and youth members of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan from various districts participated in the webinar.