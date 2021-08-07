Hindustan Copper Ltd. Posts Rs 61.34 Crore Profit Before Tax in First Quarter of Fiscal 2021-22

New Delhi : The Board of Hindustan Copper Ltd. (HCL), in its meeting held today in Kolkata, has approved the financial results of the first quarter of Financial Year 2021-22. The Company has posted Profit Before Tax of Rs 61.34 crore during the first quarter this year compared to Rs 24.79 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering an increase of 147 per cent.

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) is a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Mines. Incorporated in November 1967, HCL is a ‘Miniratna- Category I” Company with five manufacturing units. It has the distinction of being the nation’s only vertically integrated company encompassing facilities of mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining and casting of refined Copper metal.