On a mission mode towards Green Railways, Indian Railways Organisation of Alternative Fuels (IROAF) invite bids for Hydrogen Fuel Cell based Train on Indian Railways Network

New Delhi : “Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Batteries” and “National Hydrogen Mission” are two flagship programs of Government of India so as to meet out the targets of reducing Green House Gas (GHG) emission under Paris Climate Agreement 2015 and “Mission Net Zero Carbon Emission Railway” by 2030. Accordingly, there has been recent budgetary pronouncement to kick off the concept of Hydrogen Mobility in the Country. Accepting it as a challenge, Indian Railways Organization of Alternate Fuel (IROAF), Green Fuel vertical of Indian Railways, has invited the bids for Hydrogen Fuel Cell based Train on Railways Network. The project shall commence in 89km Sonipat-Jind section of Northern Railway.

Initially, 2 DEMU rakes will be converted and later, 2 Hybrid locos will be converted based on Hydrogen Fuel cell power movement. There will be no change in the driving console. Also, the project will lead to saving of Rs.2.3 Cr. annually.