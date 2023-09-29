Hindi Pakhwada concluded at NTPC Coal Mining HQ

Hindi Pakhwada closing ceremony was held on September 29 ,2023.The chief guest of the program Shri Naveen Jain, Chief General Manager, SSC -C&M.

Shri Jain speaking on the occasion shared that the use of Hindi language is not easy without regular practice as practice only makes a man perfect, so learning consistently is important to master any language.

Shri K Srinivas Murty, General Manager (Human Resources) shared that the importance and implementation of official Hindi Language especially in Hindi speaking states during his address to the gathering. He congratulated Rajbhasa section in organising various Hindi competition during Hindi Pakhwada.

Hindi Fortnight was organized in NTPC Coal mining Headquarters, Ranchi from 14/09/2023 to 29/09/2023, in which various competitions were organized to promote Hindi language like Hindi Official Language and General Knowledge Quiz and Hindi Presentation for Employees, Hindi Noting for Senior Officers, Poetry Recitation Competition for Housewives & Children. As a special initiative a workshop on the use of Hindi digital tools was organized to promote the use of Hindi. Head of the departments, senior officials and employees were present on the occasion.