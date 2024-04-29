Hindalco’s Project GYANARJAN trains students for entrance exams

BHUBANESWAR: Aditya Birla Group’s Hindalco, Hirakud has launched the company’s “GYANARJAN Project”, in Odisha. Basically, Gyanarajan trains Class-V and Class-X students in perceived tough subjects such as science, maths and English, to enable students to crack the entrance exams to professional courses for admission to institutes of eminence. It aims to equip them to answer common entrance exams in various professional educational courses.

Collaborating with ALOK of Burla, the implementing agency, the “GYANARJAN” has established education centres at Sai World School, Hirakud and Government Nodal High School, Mahammadpur.

Interestingly most of the students from the marginalised section aspire to get into renowned institutions like Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalayas, among others. Gyanarajan equips them with essential knowledge and skills for entrance examinations to such schools. Initially providing extra coaching classes for Class-X students, it now includes Class-V students. This is to stoke in them the fire to move higher and higher at an early stage.

The curriculum is well designed, handling subjects such as Science, Social Science, Mathematics, English and Odia. Specialized remedial classes in Science, Mathematics, and English are provided for Class-X students. Rigorous evaluation and active parental involvement ensure that students receive the necessary support and guidance to navigate their academic journey successfully.

Avers Shri Kailash Pandey, Hindalco Business Head, Mining and Cluster Head–Sambalpur, “The GYANARJAN Project stands as a testament to Hindalco’s dedication to educational empowerment and community progress. Through equipping students with essential knowledge, skills, and support, we strive to encourage students to dream big and pursue their passion.

Beyond academics, the project emphasizes extracurricular activities like essay writing, debates, songs, dances, and quizzes to foster creativity and critical thinking. Exposure visits to places like Sambalpur University, Sambalpur Zoo and Hirakud Dam provide unique experiences, while yoga sessions promote physical and mental well-being.”

Smt. Karisma Bag, a parent from Hirakud, expressed gratitude for the free coaching provided by Hindalco under the “GYANARJAN Project”. This has significantly improved her daughter’s academic performance.

Dr. Muralidhar Behera, Additional District Education Officer, Sambalpur, lauded Hindalco for its efforts in providing comprehensive training to students, thereby fostering their academic success.

Dr. Ram Naresh Mahaling, Chemistry Professor at Sambalpur University, commended Hindalco’s endeavour to and provide free remedial classes, fostering inclusivity and bridging educational divides.

In Odisha, the Aditya Birla Group reaches out to more than 5 lakhs people touching over 2 lakh lives in 128 villages. The Group’s CSR is conducted under the aegis of the Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development chaired by Mrs. Rajashree Birla. The Group’s vision is to actively contribute to the social and economic development of the communities in which we operate. In doing so, build a better, sustainable way of life for the weaker sections of society. And raise the country’s human development index. The Group’s CSR vision is aligned with UNSDG goals to eliminate poverty and ensure freedom from hunger.