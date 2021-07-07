Himachal Pradesh to have a separate Ministry of Co-operation

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has hailed the decision of the centre government for creating separate Ministry of Co-operation for realizing the vision of ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’.



Jai Ram Thakur said that this would provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country.



He said that the new Ministry would also work to streamline process for ease of doing business for co-operatives and development of multi-state co-operatives (MSCS).





