Himachal Pradesh Governor and CM mourn death of veteran actor Dilip Kumar

Shimla: Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur have mourned the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar.



In his condolence message, the Governor said that the death of the actor was a huge loss to the film industry that could not be fulfilled. He has extended his heartfelt condolence with the bereaved family members.



Recalling his immense contribution to the India cinema, the Chief Minister said that passing of Dilip Kumar was an irreparable loss to the film industry. His rich contribution to the cinema would always be remembered and he would remain a source of inspiration for the generations to come.



He prayed to the Almighty to give peace to departed soul and strength to bereaved family members.

