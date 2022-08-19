Himachal Pradesh Government is committed to safeguard the interests of horticulturists : Jai Ram Thakur

New Delhi : The State Government was committed to safeguard the interests of the farmers and horticulturists by providing ample facilities of marketing, cold storage and CA Stores so as to give boost to their economy. This was stated by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at Oakover today, while addressing a deputation of BJP workers of Jubbal-Nawar-Kotkhai area, led by Chetan Bragta.

Chief Minister said that the state government was reimbursing 6 percent subsidy on purchase of packaging material like cartons and trays, whether purchased through HPMC or open market with effect from 1st April, 2022. He said that horticulturists would have to produce GST paid bill of cartons and trays, sale proof and Aadhar linked bank account details, to get the subsidy. This would provide a big relief to the horticulturalists of the State, added Chief Minister.

Jai Ram Thakur said that late Narendra Bragta was not only one of the tallest leaders of the BJP in the region, but was also committed to safeguard the interests of the horticulturists. He said that Bragta not only fought for the rights of the farmers, but also had laid stress on diversification and value addition of the horticulture produce. He said that with the void created by the untimely demise of Narendra Bragta, several leaders had been trying to become so called benefactors of the horticulturists.

Chief Minister said, the State Government has released all the pending payments of the apple growers. State Government has not only provided much needed relief in GST to the horticulturists, but has also enhanced the procurement price of apple under the Market Intervention Scheme by Rs 3.50 per kg. Whereas, the previous government had enhanced the procurement price by only Rs 1.50 per kg, during their tenure, said Jai Ram Thakur. He also accused the previous Government for ignoring the interests of the horticulturists.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the farmers should not only go for crop diversification, but also ensure the value addition of their crops to strengthen their economy. He also urged the workers to work unitedly to ensure the victory of BJP candidate in Jubbal-Kotkhai constituency during coming elections. He said, Congress is a sinking ship and many of its leaders are leaving the party.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj while remembering the contribution of late Narendra Bragta, particularly in the field of horticulture development and promotion, said that Narendra Bragta had always worked towards betterment of the horticulturists.

BJP leader Chetan Bragta while thanking the Chief Minister for providing 6 per cent GST reimbursement facilities to the farmers on packaging material said CM has always remained considerate towards various demands of the apple growing areas. He also thanked the Chief Minister for bringing back the expelled BJP leadership of the area into party fold. He also assured the Chief Minister that the people of the area would work with collective force and dedication to ensure the victory of BJP candidate in Jubbal-Kotkhai constituency. He also remembered the contribution of late Narender Bragta to strengthen apple economy of the State.

Chairman APMC Naresh Sharma, District BJP President Ajay Shayam and other leaders of the area were also present on the occasion, among others.