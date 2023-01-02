Himachal Pradesh : DGP Sanjay Kundu greets Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on New Year

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu along with senior officers of police department called on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan, today.
They greeted the Governor with New Year wishes.
