Himachal Pradesh : Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurates Winter Carnival at Manali

New Delhi : Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the five-day National Level Winter Carnival Manali, district Kullu by offering prayers at historic Hadimba Temple Manali and flagging off the Carnival Parade from the Circuit House Manali.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also envisaged keen interest in the tableaux presented by Mahila Mandals, various departments and institutions on the occasion.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the cultural programme at Manu Rangshala by lighting the lamp.

Later, while addressing a public meeting the Chief Minister announced enhancement in ‘Protsahan Rashi” of Mahila Mandals from existing Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000. He also announced that an Indoor Stadium and Ice Skating Rink would be constructed in Manali to promote more tourism and other activities. He also announced construction of Manali bypass to ensure smooth flow of vehicles. He said that wayside facilities would be created at Solang Nallah to facilitate the tourists. He said that this would provide better facilities to the tourists visiting Atal Tunnel. He said that Dobhi and Peej would also be developed from paragliding point of view to attract adventure lovers to Manali.

The Chief Minister said that the present State Government was committed to fulfill all the ten promises in a phased manner made by the Congress Party during assembly elections. He said that the OPS would be implemented in the very first Cabinet. He said that women in the age group of 18 years to 60 years would also be provided Rs. 1500 per month as promised by the Congress Party.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the State Government was also committed to protect the clean environment of the State and has decided to encourage electric vehicles in a big way. He said that, to begin with, 18 Transport vehicles will be replaced with electric vehicles by 15th of this month. He said that better charging infrastructure will also be created in the State so that people can opt for electric vehicles.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government was committed to ensure the welfare of needy children, especially orphans, destitute women and senior citizens. He said that on the very first day after taking oath as the Chief Minister, he visited the Girl Child Care Institute, Tutikandi in Shimla and felt that a lot more needed to be done for destitute children, women and senior citizens. He said that the State Government has decided to provide festival grant of Rs. 500 to the residents of Child Care Institutions, Nari Seva Sadan, Shakti Sadan and Old Age Homes to celebrate the festivals. He said that now the State Government has decided to set up Chief Minister’s Sukhashray Sahayata Kosh with an outlay of Rs. 101 crore so that the facility of higher education can be provided to needy children and destitute women. He said that the State Government will bear the expenditure on skill development, higher education and vocational training of such children. He said that he will contribute his one month salary towards this fund and other Congress MLAs have also agreed to contribute their one month salary.

He said that the Winter Carnival Manali has immense significance in view of tourism, trade, preservation of traditional beliefs and culture. The carnival provides a platform to various artists of different States to showcase their talent.

MLA Kullu Sunder Singh Thakur welcomed the Chief Minister and thanked him for announcing creation of Chief Minister’s Sukhashray Sahayata Kosh for the needy.

MLA Manali Bhuvaneshwar Gaur also welcomed the Chief Minister and detailed a few developmental demands of the area.

Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg, welcomed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries on the occasion.

Chairman Zila Parishad Kullu Pankaj Parmar, Vice Chairman Zila Parishad Veer Singh Thakur, Secretary and State Congress Spokesman Rajiv Kimta, Secretary State Congress Davender Negi, National Mahila Congress Coordinator Vidya Negi, President MC Manali Chaman Kapur, other Congress leaders, Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma, representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.