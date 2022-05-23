Himachal Pradesh CM Inaugurates HDFC Bank Branch in Mandi district

New Delhi :Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated HDFC Bankâs new branch at Thunag tehsil in Mandi district. The bank now has 84 branches in the state.

Mr. Arindam Chaudhary, IASÂ andÂ DeputyÂ CommissionerÂ of Mandi,Â Ms. Shalini Agnihotri, Superintendent of Police,Â alongÂ withÂ Mr. Paras Aggarwal,Â Sub-Divisional Magistrate, graced the occasion. HDFC Bank officials, including Mr. Neeraj Kaura,Â Circle Head – Himachal Pradesh,Â Mr. Sumit Anand,Â Cluster Head â Mandi,Â Mr. PrashantÂ Mandyal,Â Cluster Head â Shimla, and Mr. Gaurav Tejpal, Circle Head â WBO,Â were also present.

HDFC Bank began its journey in Himachal Pradesh in 2004 with the opening of its first branch at Sanjauli in Shimla.

Commenting on the bank’s growing presence in the state, Mr. Neeraj Kaura, Circle Head â Himachal Pradesh, said: “We are committed to expand our presence in Himachal Pradesh and make quality banking products and services available across the state. We now have presence across all 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh. Our physical branch network, complemented with digital banking channels, will allow us to offer anywhere and anytime banking services to our customers across the state.”

The Bank also announced that it has distributed 85,000 apple saplings in 179 villages across 16 panchayats in Seraj region of the state, as part of a âPlantation Driveâ, to improve livelihood of small and marginal farmers.

Selection of saplings was done as per elevation and altitude of the region. The project also involved training of small and marginal farmers to enhance their knowledge and skillsets for sustainable livelihood.