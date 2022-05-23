Gujarat government signs MOU with Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago to set up India’s First Carbon Market

New Delhi :Government of Gujarat signs MOU with Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago & Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) to set up India’s First Carbon Market. The market will provide a growth-friendly approach to tackling climate change.
