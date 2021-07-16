Himachal Pradesh CM condoles demise of litterateur Sriniwas Shrikant

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has condoled the sad demise of senior poet, litterateur and critic Srinivas Shrikant, who breathed his last at Shimla last evening. He was 83 years old.



Chief Minister said that the demise of Shrinivas Srikant was a big loss for Himachal and Hindi literature. He said that this was an irreparable loss to the Hindi literature of Himachal as he devoted his entire life to the study of Hindi and European literature as well as poetry and criticism.



He prayed the Almighty to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

