Himachal Pradesh ‘Digital Saathi’ programme to prove boon for students of weaker section

Shimla: Digital Saathi-Bacchon ka Sahara Phone Hamara programme to prove boon for students of weaker sections of society: Chief Minister







Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while addressing the launching function of Digital Saathi-Bacchon Ka Sahara, Phone Hamara programme held at Shimla from Balichowki in Mandi district virtually, said that the new technology has proved a boon to the students during the lockdown due to Corona pandemic as they were able to continue their studies through online mode.



Jai Ram Thakur said that the Digital India Campaign launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 has helped the country in ensuring that the pace of life does not hamper because of lockdown due to pandemic. He said that the State Government also ensured optimum use of this new technology and held virtual meetings daily with the officers of the State to review the Covid-19 situation. He said that not only this, he also virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs. 4000 crore in different parts of the State.



Chief Minister said that the State Government also started Har Ghar Pathshala programme to facilitate the students during the pandemic. He said that about 80 percent students were covered under this programme and now the endeavour of the Government was to cover cent percent students. He said that in the first phase, efforts were to provide videos and worksheets to the students through whatsapp besides reaching out to the parents of the students through e-PTM. He said that now apart from these initiatives, live classes by teachers as well as phone calls have been started.



Jai Ram Thakur said that the Digital Saathi-Bacchon Ka Sahara, Phone Hamara campaign launched by the Education Department would facilitate the students belonging to weaker sections of the society to get a smart phone so that they could continue their online classes without any hindrance.



Chief Minister urged the Corporate Houses to come forward to generously donate smart phones to the needy students.



Govind Singh Thakur launched Digital Saathi-Bacchon Ka Sahara, Phone Hamara campaign under Samgra Shiksha Abhiyan. He said that under this campaign people would donate mobile phones to needy children. He said that it is a matter of pleasure that more than 1100 mobile phones have been donated by various stakeholders till now.



Govind Singh Thakur also inaugurated the Digital Saathi Portal. Through this portal people and other stakeholders could donate mobiles. On this occasion, he announced to donate 100 mobiles phones towards this campaign.



He said that the teachers contributed immensely towards education of children during the Covid-19 pandemic so that the studies of students do not hamper. To establish communication of teachers with students and parents, programmes like e-PTM were conducted. He urged people to ensure their contribution for making this campaign a success. Help of various social, print and electronic media would be taken to make this campaign a success. He thanked actress Yami Gautam for being part of this campaign.



State Projects Director Samgra Shiksha Virender Sharma conducted the proceedings of the programme.



Director Primary Education Pankaj Lalit thanked Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur and other dignitaries.



Representatives of various banks, teachers and other dignitaries were present in the meeting.

