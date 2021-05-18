Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister launches vaccination drive for 18-44 years age group

Shimla:

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today launched vaccination drive for 18-44 years age group in the State from Government Senior Secondary School, Chhota Shimla at Kasumpti, Shimla to check Covid-19 pandemic.



While interacting with media on the occasion, Chief Minister said that for this 213 vaccination centres had been set up in the State. He urged the people to get them registered and schedule their appointment. He said that they should come at the vaccination centres as per their schedule to avoid unnecessary crowd at these centres. He said that 21090 persons had booked their schedule till now. He also appealed them to observe Covid appropriate behaviour at the Centres. He said that the next date of vaccination for 18-44 years would be 20th May, 2021 and sessions for that day would be published on the COWIN portal on 18th May, 2021. He said that other sessions for the vaccination would be held on 24th, 27th and 31st May, 2021 for this age group.



Jai Ram Thakur said that the State has emerged as front runner State in the country by providing vaccination to 31 per cent of its population. He said that till date a total of 21,50,353 doses of vaccine had been administered to the people of the State. He said that vaccination drive for health care workers had been started on 16th January 2021, for front line workers on 2nd February, 2021, for 60+age groups and 45-60 years with co-morbidities on 1st March, 2021 and for 45+ population on 1st April, 2021 and people were coming in large number to vaccinate them against Covid-19 which is a matter of satisfaction for all of us.



Chief Minister said that 386 cold chain points had been established alongwith State Vaccine Store-I and Regional Vaccine Store-2 through which these vaccines were being distributed. He said that these points were being monitored on Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) basis.



Jai Ram Thakur urged the people to wear facemasks and maintain social distancing besides following SoPs and guidelines of the State Government issued from time to time.



Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Health Minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal, Mayor Shimla Municipal Corporation Satya Kaundal, Secretary Health Amitabh Awasthi, Deputy Commissioner Shimla Aditya Negi and other senior officers were present on the occasion.





