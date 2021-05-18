Ensure Regular Monitoring Of Health Parameters Of Covid Patients: Himachal Pradesh CM

While expressing concern over the increase in Covid-19 related deaths in the State, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur directed the Health Department to evolve more effective mechanism to ensure that the patients were provided best possible treatment and life supporting equipments. He was presiding over a meeting with the senior officers of the State Government and Principals of Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College Tanda and Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Ner Chowk in Mandi through video conferencing from here today.



Chief Minister said that better patient management mechanism must be evolved in the Covid wards to ensure that a constant vigil could be kept on the conditions of the patients. He said that doctors and other para-medical staff must not only regularly visit the patients but ward sisters and ward boys must also constantly examine health parameters of the patients. He said that in case the situation of the patients deteriorates, the same should be brought in the notice of the doctors so that timely treatment could be provided to the patients.



Jai Ram Thakur said that in order to ensure adequate supply of oxygen to the medical colleges, 20 MT each additional storage capacity would be created in Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College Tanda and Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Ner Chowk in Mandi at the earliest. He said that similar efforts should be made to establish PSA plants at various health institutions in the State.



Chief Minister said that presently there were 49 functional ventilators in Dr. Rajendra Prasad Medical College, Tanda. He said that 19 more ventilators would be provided to Medical College Tanda immediately. He said that 35 more ventilators would be provided to Ner Chowk Medical College. He said that the State Government has also urged the Government of India to provide 200 additional ventilators to the State from PMCAREs fund.



Jai Ram Thakur said that the department must also ensure that delay in testing report should be minimized. He said that it must be ensured that all the test reports were made available within 36 hours. He said that private labs must also be roped in for testing, which would result in reducing the time period. He said that it must be ensured that ward sisters must regularly visit the Covid ward to ensure that the patients get proper care. He said that round the clock vigil should be ensured in Covid wards so that patients do not face any inconvenience. He said that a mechanism must be evolved to regularly apprise the family members of the Covid patients regarding their conditions.



Chief Minister said that work must be expedited for completion of Makeshift Hospitals besides procurement of D-Type oxygen cylinders to ensure smooth supply of oxygen.



Health Minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal, Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, Additional Chief Secretaries R.D. Dhiman and J.C. Sharma, Principal Secretary Subhashish Panda, Secretary Health Amitabh Awasthi, Mission Director, NHM Dr. Nipun Jindal, Special Secretaries Arnidam Chaudhary and Abid Hussain Sadiq, Principal, IGMC Dr. Rajneesh Pathania and Senior Medical Superintendent IGMC, Dr. Janak Raj also attended the meeting.

