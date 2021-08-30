“Himachal Govt. committed to protect interests of apple growers” says Suresh Bhardwaj

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that the State Government is committed to protect the interests of apple growers. He directed the officials to convey market related information to the apple growers within stipulated time, using various means of media and other measures.



Suresh Bhardwaj said that the officials have been directed to redress the issues of the horticulturists at the earliest. He said that incase the issues are not resolved the complainant can approach senior officers or him directly. He said that all possible effort would be made to redress the issues of horticulturists, he added.



Suresh Bhardwaj said that 48 lakh boxes of apples have been sold in the market yard of the state while the orchardists have sent about one crore boxes of apples outside the state. Responding to the statements of political parties, he said that rhetoric and factless statements are being made by certain political parties for the sake of politics.



He said that the government is making endeavours so that apples growers get maximum price of their produce. He said that on the previous day apples of good quality were sold price of Rs. 2250 per box in Shimla and Kinnaur Market Committee Mandi, while Rs. 2000 per box in Solan.



Suresh Bhardwaj said that discussions have also been held with the buyers and other stakeholders and all efforts were being made to ensure that no injustice is done to the horticulturists.



All the officers have been directed to take strict action against the traders involved in illegal activities to protect the interests of the horticulturists.



Urban Development Minister would visit Mehndli, Rohru on August 31, 2021 to meet the horticulturists and other stakeholders.













