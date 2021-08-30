Himachal CM announces Jal Shakti Division at Manali and PHC at Sajla

Shimla: Dedicates and lays foundation stone of developmental projects worth Rs. 100 crores in Manali Assembly Constituency



Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today performed inaugurations and foundation stones of 26 developmental projects of about Rs. 100 crore at Baragran in Manali Assembly Constituency of Kullu district.



Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated projects worth Rs. 40.13 crore including Rs. 5.52 crore ITI building Manali at Patlikuhal, Rs. 3.38 crore building of Government High School Halan-1, Rs. 5.32 crore Government Polytechnic College Girls Hostel at Seobag, rupees one crore improvement of WSS Naggar and Upperala Mohal Rumsu, Rs. 2.89 crore augmentation of WSS Sharan, Klounti, Mahili and Jana in GP Archhandi, Rs. 90 lakh CAD work of LIS Mahili, Rs. 2.86 crore Naggar Rumsu road, Rs. 6.40 crore Pangan Shegli Kasheri to Gloon road, Rs. 2.49 crore Dhara to Runga road, Rs. 93 lakh Jagatsukh Bhanara road, Rs. 1.54 crore Burwa Majhach road, Rs. 1.01 crore 11 meter RCC T-beam bridge double lane over Rougi nallah, Rs. 2.29 crore improvement/metalling of Karal Himri road under NABARD and Rs. 3.60 crore Babeli Indour road.



Chief Minister laid foundation stones of 12 developmental projects worth Rs. 60.39 crore which include Rs. 6.82 crore indoor stadium in Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Manali, Rs. 3.42 crore augmentation and improvement of WSS to GP Badagran and Zindi, Bari and Kulh villages, Rs. 3.01 crore augmentation of WSS group of villages in GP Riyara, Rs. 85 lakh improvement of WSS Sajla-Karjan in GP Karjan, Rs. 84 lakh improvement of WSS Katrain in GP Katrain and Rs. 90 lakh WSS Rangri and Bathar in GP Halan-I.



Jai Ram Thakur also performed foundation stones laying ceremonies of Rs. 28.11 crore WSS Dhara Ghot, WSS Seobag, WSS Karadsu and WSS Sarch, Kolibehar, Badah, Khalyani Padhar, Rs. 3.09 crore FIS Baga, Malogi and Benehi, Rs. 2.06 crore CAD FIS Kasheri Nallah to Shangehar, Rs. 9.09 crore flood protection work on river Beas (right bank) for village Katrain, Rs. 1.43 crore CAD work for LIS Upper Seobag and Rs. 77 lakh CAD work to FIS Dawara.



Chief Minister said that the State was about to achieve a target of cent percent coverage of first dose of vaccination in the State. He said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also congratulated the State for being first in the country for achieving this feat. He said that credit of this goes to the dedication and hard work of the doctors and paramedical staff and active cooperation of the people of the State. He also urged the people of the State to come forward to get themselves vaccinated so that the State also becomes first State with cent percent population above 18 years fully vaccinated.



Jai Ram Thakur said that it was the BJP Government which provided 50 percent reservation to the women in PRIs and ULBs to ensure their active participation in process of development. He urged the people of the State to ensure empowerment of the women only than a strong and vibrant society could be ensured. He said that during the Corona pandemic and lockdown, the State Government ensured that all the Himachalis stranded in different parts of the country were safely brought home. As many as 2.50 lakh Himachalis were brought home from different parts of the country in special buses and special trains, he added.



Chief Minister also accused the successive Congress Governments of doing nothing to strengthen health services and health infrastructure in the State. He said that during the spread of Covid-19, the State had only two oxygen plants and 50 ventilators in the State, whereas today the State has over 12 functional oxygen plants and 800 ventilators in the State. He said that about 28 more PSA Oxygen plants were being established in the State in various health institutions.



Jai Ram Thakur thanked the people for their wholehearted support to the State Government in all the elections to Lok Sabha, PRIs, ULBs and in two by-elections of Vidhan Sabha. He said that the BJP won all the four Lok Sabha seats with a record margin, besides 75 percent of PRIs in the State. He also detailed various developmental and welfare schemes launched by the State Government. He said that the previous Congress Government did nothing for welfare of the poor and downtrodden.



Chief Minister announced opening of Jal Shakti Division at Manali, construction of helipad at Nathan, upgradation of primary school Sarli and Galan to Middle schools, upgradation of Middle School Shilla under Hallan to High School, upgradation of Government High schools Palchan, Halan-I, Jana and Shirar to Government Senior Secondary Schools, Rs. 20 lakh for Baragaon road, veterinary dispensary at Bran, Rs. 10 lakh each for newly curved out nine panchayats in Manali Assembly Segment, upgradation of veterinary dispensary Haripur to veterinary hospital, opening of health sub centres at Manjli Dhar and Dohlunalla, upgradation of PHC Raison to CHC, opening of PHC at Sajla, increasing of bed capacity of Civil Hospital Manali from 50 bedded to 100 bedded and opening of Gausadan at Manali. He said that matter regarding opening of Hotel Management Institute at Manali would be taken up with Government of India.



Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur while welcoming the Chief Minister to his home constituency thanked him for dedicating developmental projects worth crores of rupees in his Constituency. He also thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning Rs 300 crore for double laning of Manali road. He said that the Manali-Kullu left bank road would also be doubled laned by the NHAI on the request of the Chief Minister. He said that the whole Kullu district has witnessed un-paralleled development during the last about three and half years. He also urged the Chief Minister to upgrade Manali Hospital to 100 bedded hospital and opening of PHC at Sajla.



Former MP Maheshwar Singh thanked the Chief Minister for recently dedicating and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth crores of rupees virtually from Shimla. He said the State has witnessed unprecedented development during the tenure of the BJP Governments in the State.



State BJP Vice President Dhaneshwari Thakur and Mandal BJP President Durga Singh Thakur welcomed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries present on the occasion.



MLA Ani Kishori Lal Sagar, MLA Banjar Surender Shourie, District BJP President Bhimsen Sharma, General Secretary Akhilesh Kapoor, President Mahila Morcha Manisha Sood, senior BJP leader Yuvraj Bodh, Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg were present on the occasion among others.





