Himachal CM inspects progress of OPD in IGMC Shimla

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today visited Indira Gandhi medical college and hospital, Shimla to get first hand information regarding the progress made in new OPD of the hospital, which would be used for treatment of Covid-19 patients.



Later, while interacting with the media persons, the Chief Minister said that the new OPD would have capacity to accommodate about 500 Covid patients. He said that the trauma ward was also nearing completion which could also be used for treatment of Covid patients, if situation arises.



Jai Ram Thakur urged the people to provide their wholehearted cooperation in fighting this pandemic in the State. He said that people must strictly follow SoPs laid by the State Government from time to time. He said that process of vaccination was also going on smoothly and the next phase for vaccinating the people between the age group of 18 to 44 years would be started as soon as the State gets its quota of vaccine from the manufacturers.



The Chief Minister said that the new multi-storeyed parking was also being constructed near IGMC Shimla at a cost of Rs. 32 crore under Smart City Project. This parking would have capacity to park about 500 vehicles which could be further extended up to 800 vehicles. He said that this smart car parking would not only facilitate the patients and their attendants visiting the hospitals but would also provide adequate parking facility to the doctors and para-medical staff.



Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Health Minister Dr. Rajeev Saizal, Political Advisor to Chief Minister Trilok Jamwal, Secretary, Health Amitabh Awasthi, Principal IGMC Dr. Rajneesh Pathania, Senior Medical Superintendent, IGMC Dr. Janak Raj and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

