“14 PSA plants being set up in various hospitals of Himachal Pradesh”- CM Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla: While presiding over the meeting held here today to review the Covid situation in the State, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the Union Government has recently sanctioned 14 more PSA oxygen plants for the State.



He said that these plants were being established at civil hospital Palampur, zonal hospital Mandi, civil hospital Ghumarwin, Dr. Radhakrishan government medical college Hamirpur, Ayurvedic hospital Reckong Peo, civil hospital Ratti, civil hospital Rampur, Dr. Y.S. Parmar government medical college Nahan, civil hospital Sarahan, regional hospital Kullu, Deen Dayal Upadhayay hospital Shimla, zonal hospital Dharamshala, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri government medical college, Ner Chowk and IGMC Shimla. He said that work on all these plants would be completed in a time bound manner.



Jai Ram Thakur said that these oxygen plants would ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply to the patients admitted in these medical colleges and hospitals. He said that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has provided 75000 PPE kits and 75000 N-95 masks to the State which would reach at Shimla by Tuesday evening.



The Chief Minister said that presently there were total 3670 beds available in the State out which 1819 were occupied. He said that there were about 244 ICU beds and 1804 oxygenated beds in the State and out of these 1804 oxygenated beds 349 were unoccupied.



Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government was endeavouring to increase bed capacity keeping in view the sharp surge of Covid-19 cases. He said that bed capacity would be enhanced by 1100 within few days by expediting work in makeshift hospitals. Additional bed capacity of 200 each was being created at Pandoga in Una district, Solan and Mandi whereas additional bed capacity of 500 was being created at Paraur in Kangra district. The makeshift hospital has already been made functional at Nalagarh with facility of 60 beds, Palakwah in Una district with 100 bedded capacity, IGMC Shimla with 23 beds facility and Tanda with 66 beds facility. He said that 100 beds would also be made available in medical college Ner Chowk in two days.



The Chief Minister said that State Government has also decided to provide health kit to the Covid which would have kaarha, chyawanprash, face masks, sanitizer, thermometer, multi vitamin tables and Ayush immunity booster.



Health Minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal, Political Advisor to CM Trilok Jamwal, Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, Additional Chief Secretary J.C. Sharma, DGP Sanjay Kundu, ADGP Ashok Tiwari, Secretary Health Amitabh Awasthi and other senior officers attended the meeting.

