High-Intensity Maestro Training Programme Kicks Off in Bengaluru with Ministry of Education and Sports Partnerships

Empowering educators, inspiring athletes! The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, in partnership with FIFA, AIFF, and SAI, organized the second phase of the Maestro Training Programme in Bengaluru, Karnataka.



With 81 participants from eleven states, including Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, we’re on a mission to prepare 300 trainers and ignite a deep love for sports in schools.



Let’s score big for Indian football’s future! Join us in nurturing a passion for sports in our schools.