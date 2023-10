Amit Shah chairs review meeting on Left Wing Extremism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today chaired a review meeting on Left Wing Extremism (LWE). Union Ministers Nityanand Rai, Aswini Choubey, Arjun Munda, and Devusinh Chauhan as well as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval took part in the meeting.



Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren also joined the meet.



Home Secretary Ajay Bhala, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka and Director Generals of NIA, SSB, BSF, CRPF, BSF and NSG also attended the meeting along with Home Secretaries and Chief Secretaries of naxal afffected states.