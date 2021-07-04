Heavy to very Heavy rain likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya

New Delhi: According to the weather warning bulletin of the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry &Karikal, Kerala &Mahe, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha.

Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana,Chandigarh& Delhi, Rajasthan, Konkan & Goa, Kerala &Mahe and Lakshadweep.

Lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gujarat Region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh &Yanam, Rayalaseema,Interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu, Puducherry &Karaikalvery likely.

The weather bulletin further informs that thunderstorm/duststormis very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan. Since strong winds (40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) is very likely over Southwest Arabian sea fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Kindly CLICK HERE for more details/graphics