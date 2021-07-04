Air Quality Over Delhi-NCT Likely to be Moderate

New Delhi: Air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to improve marginally but remain in moderate category today. Air quality is likely to remain in moderate category on 5th& 6th July, 2021, as per the air quality & weather forecast bulletin for Delhi issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD). PM10 will be the predominant pollutant owing to higher dustconcentration. The outlook for next five days states that air quality is likely to remain moderate and improve to satisfactory level after rain.

Partly cloudy sky with light rain/thundershowers is likely.

Detailed forecast analysis and verification can be seen at https://ews.tropmet.res.in

Air mass inflow in Delhi along with ventilation index is attached.

Kindly CLICK HERE for more details/graphics