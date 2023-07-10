Heavy rain disrupts normal life in North India; Claims 34 lives in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, due to the torrential rain in the state, at least 34 people have died in last 24 hours in rain related incidents. Akashwani Lucknow correspondent reports that as per the data given by relief commissioner office of state, five people drowned in Raebareli district while four in Bareilly district. Deaths due to lightening and heavy rain occurred in Muzaffarnagar, Kaushambi Etah, Kannauj, badayun, Ghazipur,Jalaun and Kanpur dehat also. Torrential rain thrown life out of gear in many districts particularly in western parts of the state.

Metrological department has predicted heavy rain in state today and issued Orange alert for some districts. In some districts schools and colleges have bee closed due to warning of heavy rain. In state capital Lucknow also administration has advised people to not to go outside of their homes unless it is very necessary. Four teams of NDRF in Ghaziabad have been put on high alert for the quick response of any natural calamities while one team has already moved to Bareilly. District administration in many districts has a shoot helpline numbers for the general public in case of any emergency related to heavy rain.