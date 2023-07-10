EaseMyTrip enters into a General Sales Agreement (GSA) with SpiceJet Airlines

New Delhi: EaseMyTrip.com, one of the largest online travel tech portals in India signs a General Sales Agreement (GSA) with SpiceJet Airline to sell, promote, and market passenger tickets and other product and services to passengers in India.

EaseMyTrip is entering into an arrangement with SpiceJet as a strategic intervention which is an attempt for both companies to expand their services in the Indian market. This GSA agreement will commence from 1st August 2023. Under this arrangement, EaseMyTrip will be responsible for selling and promoting the products and services offered by SpiceJet in India that will help customers to avail the services of SpiceJet.

Commenting on the agreement, Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip said, “We are elated to be partnering with Spicejet and anticipate gaining of additional momentum and propel towards becoming a leader in the air ticketing industry within the next 18 to 24 months. With this collaboration and the potential for future acquisitions, we are presented with a fantastic opportunity for growth. We are eagerly anticipating the exciting possibilities that lies ahead as we further explore our partnership with Spicejet,” said Mr. Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet, said, “I am pleased to announce the appointment of EaseMyTrip as a General Sales Agent of SpiceJet for India. With their extensive experience, strong industry connections, and deep understanding of the Indian market, we are confident that they will drive our sales efforts to new heights. We look forward to a successful collaboration that will elevate our brand and enhance customer experience.”

With EaseMyTrip’s extensive network in the travel industry, the company will play an important role in boosting SpiceJet’s sales. As per the GSA, EaseMyTrip will actively leverage its distribution channels, and employ all necessary measures to enhance the distribution and network of SpiceJet.