Heartbreak for Telugu Yoddhas: Odisha Juggernauts Triumph in Thrilling Clash, Yoddhas Secure 4th Spot in Ultimate Kho-Kho Championship

Telugu Yoddhas' Valiant Effort Falls Short as Odisha Juggernauts Seal 3rd Place Showdown in Ultimate Kho-Kho

By Odisha Diary bureau

 

Cuttack, 13 January: In a riveting encounter at the Ultimate Kho-Kho championship, the Telugu Yoddhas concluded their campaign with a commendable fourth-place finish following a 24-32 defeat to the reigning champions, Odisha Juggernauts. The game, played with fervor and intensity, showcased the determination and skill of both teams on Saturday.

 

Despite the loss, Rahul Mandal emerged as the standout performer for the Yoddhas, accumulating an impressive six points during the match. Vaibhav Nippane and Arun Gunki also made significant contributions, each securing four points to keep the Yoddhas in the contest.

On the opposing side, young talent Aditya Ganpule shone bright, earning three ‘Dream Run’ points through his stellar defensive maneuvers.

The match was a testament to the high stakes and competitiveness of the Ultimate Kho-Kho championship, as the Telugu Yoddhas battled fiercely against the defending champions. The team’s journey throughout the tournament demonstrated their resilience and sportsmanship, leaving fans eagerly anticipating their future performances on the kho-kho field.

