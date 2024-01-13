Heartbreak for Telugu Yoddhas: Odisha Juggernauts Triumph in Thrilling Clash, Yoddhas Secure 4th Spot in Ultimate Kho-Kho Championship

Cuttack, 13 January: In a riveting encounter at the Ultimate Kho-Kho championship, the Telugu Yoddhas concluded their campaign with a commendable fourth-place finish following a 24-32 defeat to the reigning champions, Odisha Juggernauts. The game, played with fervor and intensity, showcased the determination and skill of both teams on Saturday.

𝑷𝒐𝒅𝒊𝒖𝒎 𝑭𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒔𝒉 ✨ You know we couldn't have finished our #UltimateKhoKho campaign without that "Medal-Biting" Team Picture 😉 Our #Juggernauts secure 🥉 place on the Points Table after a thrilling encounter with @TeluguYoddhas! FT: OJ 32-24 TY#OdishaForKhoKho pic.twitter.com/SMTcbSpgUa — Odisha Juggernauts (@od_juggernauts) January 13, 2024

Despite the loss, Rahul Mandal emerged as the standout performer for the Yoddhas, accumulating an impressive six points during the match. Vaibhav Nippane and Arun Gunki also made significant contributions, each securing four points to keep the Yoddhas in the contest.

On the opposing side, young talent Aditya Ganpule shone bright, earning three ‘Dream Run’ points through his stellar defensive maneuvers.

The match was a testament to the high stakes and competitiveness of the Ultimate Kho-Kho championship, as the Telugu Yoddhas battled fiercely against the defending champions. The team’s journey throughout the tournament demonstrated their resilience and sportsmanship, leaving fans eagerly anticipating their future performances on the kho-kho field.