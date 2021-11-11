Hearing Impaired Cricket Player Krishna Gowda Wins Many Awards, Medals and Certificates for His Spectacular Sporting Abilities

New Delhi : Young Krishna Kumar Gowda, a hearing impaired cricket player, with his spectacular sporting abilities has won many accolades and proved that sky is the limit for him. Since childhood, he was fond of playing cricket. Sensing his passion for this game, his parents encouraged him to pursue his cricketing dreams. He got an opportunity to play cricket from his school. He represented his school both at State and National level. His team became Champion in Maharashtra Deaf T-20 Cricket in 2019. He has received many awards, medals and certificates. He has been playing cricket since last 15 years.

Krishna was born in Mumbai on 14th September, 1997. He belongs to a middle class family. Both of his parent’s work in private sector. He is the eldest son with a younger brother. He is hearing impaired since birth.

He studied in Speech & Hearing School in Mumbai till 1st Standard. Later, his school teacher suggested his parents to shift him to a normal school. He was admitted to Podar School, Santacruz. He completed his studies till 11th Standard. He is an ex-student of DTP Course at Ali Yavarjung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disability [AYJNISHD] (D), Mumbai.

Krishna’s main aim and dream is to play cricket. His dedication towards playing cricket has made him succeed further. He has climbed the ladder and got selected to play in Deaf Premier League (DPL). He will be representing Maharashtra in the year 2022. He has joined Air India Sports Club from where he will get training and guidance.

Apart from playing, he has become financially independent by getting a job at Amazon and receiving a salary of Rs. 10,000/- per month. He is showing his skills at workplace too. His dedication towards work will definitely take him to higher levels in professional arena.

This young boy can be a role model for others. He has shown hearing impaired community that ‘Yes, the deaf can’. He is definitely going to represent our country and play at International level. One day, he will make India proud for sure.