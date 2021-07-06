HDFC Bank partners with Creditas Solutions to enable a Digital Self-service Credit Portal for Customers

Mumbai: HDFC Bank has partnered with Creditas Solutions to offer a guided and customised debt management solution for its loan and credit card customers.

With Covid-19 still gripping the country and posing enormous repayment challenges for consumers, the platform comes armed with ready-to-deploy solutions addressing a number of challenges faced by users while managing their credit card and loan payments. The platform enables customers to access their credit account information in real-time, on any device, and also streamline and enable the repayment process, allowing further flexibility to pay when and how they choose.

Leveraging machine learning automation combined with decision intelligence based marketing strategies, the platform helps to meaningfully engage borrowers using empathetic and personalised communication for each customer’s circumstances. The platform’s fully personalised landing page keeps customers updated on their credit behaviour and also allows a frictionless self-service experience to resolve outstanding dues, which ensures a pleasing experience for customers while interacting with the bank. Further, all major Indian vernacular languages are supported by the platform.

The platform’s robust technology architecture is fully compliant on data security and customer privacy norms.

Talking about the partnership Sagar Chaudhuri, SVP-Retail Portfolio Management, HDFC Bank said, “Customer experience has been a key driver for us at HDFC Bank. This partnership with Creditas is a step further to offer a holistic and convenient self-service repayment platform for our customers. It aligns with our strategy where we aim to offer our customers convenience, confidence and guidance, which is a clear differentiator in the banking space. Additionally, this platform will also strengthen our engagement with customers via a digital channel. ”

Anshuman Panwar, Co-founder of Creditas Solutions said, “Creditas Solutions has created a fully integrated digital credit help platform for HDFC Bank’s customers. The self-service platform will support HDFC Bank with specific and sophisticated contextual nudges which will educate the customers and help them navigate the current circumstances.”

The platform aims to profoundly enhance customer experience, especially in such uncertain times, by offering borrowers a portal that simplifies monitoring, management, and repayment of their dues along with empathetic and customised guidance on their credit behaviour.