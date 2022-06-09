HDFC Bank Parivartan launches national ad campaign on ESG

New Delhi :To observe World Environment Day, HDFC Bank today announced the launch of four unique films that highlight the bank’s social and environmental initiatives under its flagship programme Parivartan.

These films are part of a nationwide ESG campaign and have been conceptualised by ad agency Leo Burnett.

The films use dramatic and powerful visuals to portray a bleak future that is imminent, unless we act today. They go on to highlight some of the restorative measures being implemented through HDFC Bank’s CSR initiatives, inviting the viewer to be a part of the change.

Click here to watch one of the films.

Each film focuses on a different cause with which HDFC Bank is associated and shows how the future can be better if we change things today. The campaign, which can be watched on television, reinforces the Bank’s position as socially responsible corporate citizen.

As part of the campaign, the bank has also planned a high-decibel activation in over 40 locations across the country. At over 125 busy traffic signals the bank will put up a short street play to encourage people waiting to turn off their engines to reduce air pollution.

“HDFC Bank has always been committed to leading responsibly. We believe that as India’s largest private-sector bank, we must use our brand to create a positive social impact and make a difference in the lives of communities,” said Mr. Ravi Santhanam, CMO, HDFC Bank. “With this campaign, we want to raise awareness on the simple steps we can take to prevent a catastrophic future. We need to come together and act now so we can create a better tomorrow,” he added.

“At Leo Burnett we pride ourselves on working with HumanKind brands. HDFC Bank has always empowered people by putting purpose at the heart of all their endeavours. With the latest campaign, we want to highlight the importance sustainable progress and our films reflect the brand’s commitment to sustainability. World Environment Day was the perfect time to launch our campaign,” said Mr. Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett.

HDFC Bank is the amongst the largest corporate CSR spenders in the country. The bank’s key focus areas include care for climate, rural development, education, skill development, healthcare & hygiene, and financial literacy under Parivartan.