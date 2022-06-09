HDFC Bank organizes ‘Coin Mela’ to distribute a set of newly designed coins of Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20 denomination marking 75 years of India’s independence

New Delhi :HDFC Bank today announced the distribution of a set of commemorative coins released by the Government of India to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ marking India’s 75 years of independence.

The Bank, under the aegis of the Reserve Bank of India (“RBI”), organized a unique ‘Coin Mela’ in some of its branches in Kolkata. A set of newly designed coins of Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20 are available to the Bank’s customers through this ‘Coin Mela’.

The event was inaugurated by Mr. Gourab Roy, Regional Head – Operations (East and South), HDFC Bank in the presence of Mr. Manik Verma, Cluster Head, Retail Branch Banking and other senior officials from the Bank.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Roy, said: ” To commemorate the landmark occasion of 75 years of India’s independence, under the aegis of RBI, HDFC Bank is offering its customers a unique opportunity to collect four coins in various denominations with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav logo embossed on the coins.”