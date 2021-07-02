HCL achieves total income of Rs 1821.61 crore in FY 20-21; registers a net profit of Rs 109.98 crore

New Delhi: Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) – a CPSE under Ministry of Mines, Government of India declared their annual results for FY 2020-21.

The results have reflected a turnaround story. Inspite of the Covid-19 pandemic , the company has been able to achieve a total income ₹1821.61 crore in FY 2020-21 as compared to ₹888.81 crore in FY 2019-20. The company also achieved a Net profit of ₹109.98 crore this year as against a loss of ₹ 569.21 crore in the FY 2019-20.

The company has been able to declare dividend of a total amount of ₹33.85 crore to be paid in FY 2021-22, as per the guidelines issued by Department of Public Enterprises. HCL has been able to reduce its debt burden resulting in a debt equity ratio of 2.11 reduced from earlier year’s 4.21.

The company has also been continuously supporting the Government initiatives and creating infrastructure required towards mitigation of Covid-19 pandemic nearby its mining units for the local population and for its employees.