NationalTop News

“Hard work of middle class defines the spirit of New India”- Prime Minister Narendra Modi

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has shared articles, graphics, videos and information about the initiatives that have strengthened middle class of the country and expanded their opportunities.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“The middle class is at the forefront of driving growth and innovation. Their hard work defines the spirit of New India. Our government has consistently worked towards greater ‘Ease Of Living’ for the benefit of the middle class. #9YearsOfEnabledMiddleClass”

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.