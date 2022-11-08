Guru Nanak Jayanti or #Gurpurab being celebrated with religious fervour across India and the world today

Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is being celebrated with religious fervour across India and the world today. It marks the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who laid the foundation of Sikhism. This year marks the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On this day, devotees around the world offer prayers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a function on the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti in New Delhi yesterday. On the 553rd birth anniversary celebration of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the Prime Minister has offered prayers. The celebration took place at the residence of the Chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities Iqbal Singh Lalpura. Union Minister Hardeep Puri and several dignitaries were present during the function.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister said, the country has made tremendous progress with the blessing of gurus. He said, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji guided the people to live their lives and his preachings became the guiding light in these turbulent times. He said, the country is moving ahead with the spirit of the welfare of 130 crore Indians, inspired by Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings. He also congratulated the people on the auspicious occasion of Dev Deepawali and Sri Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Highlighting the various initiatives taken by the government for empowering the Sikh tradition in the country, the Prime Minister said, his government is working to complete the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway project expeditiously. He said, this project will curtail the travel time between Delhi and Amritsar by three to four hours. He said, in memory of the sacrifices made by the people during Partition, the country has also started Partition Vibhishika Memorial Day. He said, Citizenship Amendment Act has facilitated the Sikh community to reside in India who were the victims of partition.