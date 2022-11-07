Cooperatives should be expanded like a banyan tree – CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted a banyan sapling in the Smart City Garden along with Cooperatives Minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria as a symbol of expansion of cooperatives. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has said that the activities going on in the state will be further expanded for employment generation through cooperatives. CM Shri Chouhan also planted Khirni and Mulberry saplings. Members of Nirbhaya Foundation, Bhopal participated in plantation. Social worker of Rajgarh district Sushri Pooja Sondhia planted saplings on her birthday. Shri Sher Afzal Khan, Dr. Pratibha Rajagopal, Smt. Samar Khan, Smt. Usha Srivastava, Smt. Moobsira Masood, Smt. Pooja Sharma, Smt. Shilu Malviya and Smt. Bhartiya Narvare of Nirbhaya Foundation participated in the plantation.

The foundation is running Nirbhaya Women’s Shelter Homes in Bhopal for the last 13 years, in which shelter, protection, food, clothes etc. are provided to the women suffering from different types of issues. The foundation also conducts training programmes in various disciplines to make these women self-reliant. One stop centre Sakhi is also being operated by the foundation at Betul, Sehore and Sagar.