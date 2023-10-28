Guru Debaprasad Award Festival enters into 2nd evening with a mixed flavour of Odissi, mridangam recital with sitar & sarod jugalbandi

Bhubaneswar – The 17th Guru Debaprasad Award Festival organised by Tridhara witnessed an evening showcasing a beautiful blend of Odissi dance, Mridangam recital with Sitar & Sarod Jugalbandi which regaled a large audience gathered in the Rabindra Mandap on the 2nd evening of the festival.

First presentation of the second evening was Group Odissi dance by Guru Sonali Mohapatra and group. They were presented Hanuman Chalisa, music composed by Abhiram Nanda, Rhythm Composed by Dibakara Parida and dance choreographed by Guru Sonali Mohapatra.

Next presentation was Mridangam recital by Internationally acclaimed Mridangam player Shri Yella Venkateswar Rao. His Mridangam playing based on Carnatic Music involved audiences alike, to be in a state of awe and reverence of the creative manifestations he brought about.

2nd evening concluding presentation was Sitar and Sarod Jugalbandi by Kedia Brothers – Pandit Manoj Kedia on Sarod and Pandit Mormukut Kedia on Sitar. His aesthetic sparkle have enabled him to spread wings and soar the heights of creative splendor. Since 1975 Manoj is performing jugalbandi with his brother Mor Mukut. Whenever they have performed a Jugalbandi people were left amazed after listening to them. They were accompanied by Shri Rohen Bose on Tabla.

The dignitaries who graced the occasion were Shri Lenin Mohanty, Chairman, Odisha Tourism Development Corporation; Shri Ashok Tripathy, Former Member, Board of Revenue, Government of Odisha & Independent Director, Steel Authority of India Limited; Shri Dilip Routrai, Director, Odia Language Literature and Culture and Guru Gajendra Kumar Panda, Director, Tridhara. The programme was anchored by Dr. Srinivas Ghatuari.